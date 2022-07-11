Intel Arc A770M apparently tested with WDDM 3.1 Windows 11 22H2 driver

With Windows 11 22H2 GA coming up in three months, display drivers based on the next-gen Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) version 3.1 have already started popping up from vendors AMD and Nvidia (525.14). In fact, in the case of AMD, the upcoming WDDM 3.1 driver also seems to finally fix its terrible OpenGL performance.

Now, Intel with its Arc Alchemist GPUs is also going to be a major player in the discrete GPU market and as such WDDM 3.1 driver for Arc is surely in the making too.

A leaked benchmark score of the Intel Arc A770M has been spotted with one such driver. The purported driver version is 31.0.101.999 and 3DMark labels the driver's status as "Not Approved" since it is an unreleased and likely unsigned driver. But thanks to Intel's driver identifier, we know that the first two digits of Intel's driver version represents the WDDM version or Windows version, implying the "31" clearly denotes WDDM 3.1.

In terms of how the Arc A770M has performed, the mobile Arc GPU seems to be around a low power RTX 3060 or a RX 6600M in terms of performance at least according to the scores in 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme here. For those unaware, Arc A770M is Intel's flagship Arc mobile dGPU with the full 32 Xe-cores or 512 Execution Units.

Source and image: _rogame (Twitter)