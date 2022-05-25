Microsoft seemingly confirms when Windows 11 22H2 will release publicly

Before the general availability (GA) of any major software, hardware partners and software developers have to ensure compatibility and readiness for their products. Microsoft's Windows 11 is no different, and for this purpose, the company has a Windows Hardware Compatibility Program (WHCP) which helps verify compatible hardware.

Earlier today, Microsoft, via a blog post, announced its WHCP submission starting date for Windows 11 version 22H2. It will be commencing in a few days on May 31. The post also confirms what had been hinted at earlier, that build 22621 was indeed RTM.

Additionally, it also mentions that submissions will continue till September 5, 2022 which means Windows 11 version 22H2 will become GA after this, possibly in late September or October.

The blog post says:

Windows 11, version 22H2 based systems may ship with drivers that have achieved compatibility with Windows 11, version 21H2 until Sept 5th, 2022.

Partners looking to achieve compatibility for systems shipping with Windows 11, version 22H2 Release may use drivers for components that achieved compatibility with Windows 11, Version 21H2 until Sept 5th, 2021 (sic)

However, bear in mind that Microsoft could push back dates if there are some major issues that need addressing from some hardware vendor. Interestingly, last time too, Microsoft gave away the GA for Windows 11 21H2 in a similar fashion.