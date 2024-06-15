New Intel Arc graphics driver 31.0.101.5590 adds Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree support

Intel has released the latest WHQL-certified graphics driver for its Intel Arc A-Series GPUs, the Intel Iris Xe GPUs, and the Intel Core Ultra Processors with Intel Arc GPUs. The version number is 31.0.101.5590. It supports two major PC expansion packs; the already-released Destiny 2: The Final Shape and the upcoming Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

It also offered increased performance for Crysis and Chivary II, along with fixing an issue with No Rest for the Wicked. It also has a number of known issues listed.

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for: Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.5534 software driver for Chivalry 2 (DX11) Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Epic settings

Crysis (2007) (DX10) Up to 10% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings

Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.5534 software driver for Chivalry 2 (DX11) Up to 16% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Crysis 2 (2011) (DX11) Up to 6% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Extreme settings

Fixed Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: No Rest for the Wicked (DX11) may experience an intermittent application crash during gameplay. Known Issues: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: No Man’s Sky (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay while changing window context with Alt + Tab. Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (DX12) may experience an application crash on loading to gameplay.

PugetBench Extended Preset Benchmark may fail to complete on certain Adobe Premiere Pro Processing Tests.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors on running certain benchmark tests.

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

Launching a game with Endurance Gaming engaged may result in VSync persisting on after disengaging Endurance Gaming during gameplay. A workaround is to relaunch the application. Intel Core Processor (12th-14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. We continuously strive to improve the quality of our products to better serve our users and appreciate feedback on any issues you discover and suggestions for future driver releases. If you have an issue to submit, please follow the guidance found here Default level information for reporting Graphics issues. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Arc Control Studio capture recording file may become corrupted when the mouse cursor is enabled during HDR capture.

Schedule Updates for Drivers may not work intermittently

You can download the new driver version here and read the full release notes here.