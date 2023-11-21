Intel Arc Beta 31.0.101.4972 Non-WHQL graphics drivers fixes a performance bug in Starfield

Intel has released new beta non-WHQL graphics drivers for its Intel Arc and Intel Iris Xe GPUs. The new version number is 31.0.101.4972. This is a fairly small release as it fixes a performance issue in Starfield.

Here is the changelog:

FIXED ISSUES Intel Arc Graphics Products Starfield (DX12) may experience lower than expected performance with Update 1.8.86. KNOWN ISSUES: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Ghostrunner 2 (DX11) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay.

Total War: PHARAOH (DX11) may exhibit corruption after changing resolution in game on certain displays.

Dead by Daylight (DX11) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor (12th -14th Generation) Products: Dragon Quest X Online (DX9) may experience sporadic application crash during gameplay. INTEL ARC CONTROL KNOWN ISSUES: Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.

The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.

May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.

Arc Control may not retain overall application settings in Overlay mode after system reboot. A workaround is to use Desktop mode of Arc Control. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

You can download the new Intel Arc beta drivers here, and you can check out the full release notes in PDF format here.