A Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League alpha test is happening soon, here's how to sign up

As the launch date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League slowly draws closer, developer Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Studios are ramping up the action game's online presence. The latest announcement is a little different though, with a closed beta being quietly presented to some players via email.

During this Closed Alpha Tech Test, a small portion of the cooperative action game will be available to selected players to enjoy. "Please note, the game is still in development, and this test will only represent a smaller, specific section of the campaign and will not be representative of the full/final experience," says the studio on its sign-up invite emails.

To sign up, head to this portal on the game's official website and register using the required information. A Warner Bros. account is also a requirement to complete the process. Moreover, the test will be under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), so participants won't be able to share any game footage or give impressions on their experience.

Keep in mind that being a closed experience, not everyone will get the chance to enter. The studio does say that this session will let them test the live service game's online infrastructure, meaning there may be a large number of invites going out.

The closed alpha test will run from Thursday November 30 through Monday, December 4. It is happening across PC (Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. For PC players, Rocksteady also recommends having a controller for the play sessions.

Set in Rocksteady's Batman Arkham universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is finally set to launch on February 2, 2024, after multiple delays. The latest delay arrived earlier this year after a major backlash against the game's use of microtransactions and battle passes despite being a $69.99 premium title.

The title has the iconic team of villains, featuring Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark, going up against DC's biggest heroes as a four-player cooperative experience. Check out the latest developer video diary here, which goes over the title's storyline.