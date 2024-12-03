Intel Graphics Software unveiled, an all-in-one hub to replace Arc Control

Earlier today, Intel announced that the next-generation Arc Battlemage graphics cards will debut soon to PC gamers, aiming to fight Nvidia and AMD in the $250 price range. Alongside it, the company has also unveiled the new Intel Graphics Software kit. This new toolset is replacing the entire Intel Arc Control companion suite that has been available for use with Intel graphics for a couple of years now.

Spotted by those over at the IntelArc subreddit, the new app's landing page is calling it an "all-in-one hub" to optimize games, download new Intel graphics drivers, and tweak driver settings on a game-by-game basis.

Like other offerings by Nvidia or AMD, the software will adjust driver features and settings via the profile configurator depending on the game or app in use. Global settings, such as enabling the newly announced Low Latency Mode for faster response times, FPS limiting, tweaking image sharpness, and more, will also be available via the software.

Next, display option customization is he,re too, with everything from color adjustments to scaling modes and VRR being available on a per-monitor basis.

Moreover, the performance of the Intel GPU currently in use can be easily checked by the software, offering live telemetry on "FPS, memory usage, clock speed, temperature, voltage, and more." As seen below, a comprehensive performance tuning option can be found here, too, letting Intel Arc owners overclock their graphics cards, change fan curves, and more.

Interestingly, the Studio tab from the software's previous iteration seems to be gone entirely, at least from what we can see from Intel's own screenshots of the new app. This is what held the game/screen capture and broadcasting tools for Intel graphics users.

It's unclear exactly when this new Intel Graphics Software will land for Intel graphics users. Considering it is already published on Intel's website as an offering, it is probably slated to debut with the new Battlemage GPU launch next week.