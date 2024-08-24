Intel releases driver 32.0.101.5972 WHQL with CoD Black Ops 6 Beta support and more

Intel has released yet another graphics driver this week. This time, version 32.0.101.5972 is a WHQL-certified driver, and it brings support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta, SMITE 2, Star Wars Outlaws, and Visions of Mana.

Unfortunately, there are no bug fixes, so we can only offer you a list of bugs that Intel is still working on resolving in future updates, so beware:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.

Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

CATIA texts may not appear in quality toolbar with HQAO settings

Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32 Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Schedule Updates for Drivers may not work intermittently.

Arc Control Studio capture or stream may not stop intermittently when using the stop option. A workaround is to use Exit app option in Settings to stop the recording

Intel 32.0.101.5972 WHQL is available for systems with the following processors and graphics cards running 64-bit Windows 10 and 11:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Download the 32.0.101.5972 WHQL driver here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).