AMD 24.8.1 driver brings support for Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, and more

AMD has just pushed out a driver update to Radeon graphics users, and it's an essential one for anyone looking to jump into games coming out in the near future. The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 driver brings official support for Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, Concord, and even the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta.

Black Myth: Wukong released today, August 20, and AMD graphics users wanting to monkey around in the tough action game will want to get this driver beforehand. Unfortunately, the driver team has not provided any data on what kind of performance improvement, if any, can this driver provide.

Aside from games support, the HYPR-Tune feature for automatic configuration of FSR 3 frame generation has been expanded to include Modern Warfare 3, Spider-Man Remastered as well as Miles Morales.

Moreover, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2 support now supports one more game, that being for the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut from Sony.

Here are the fixed issues included in the 24.8.1 driver:

Intermittent application crash may occur while playing Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess on some Radeon™ RX 6600 and 6700 series GPUs.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may occur while launching Pacific Drive or KINGDOM HEARTS -HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX-.

Anti-Aliasing and Anisotropic Filtering settings from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition may fail to correctly apply for OpenGL® applications.

Artifacts may appear while playing certain games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Rust.

Increased memory usage may be observed while playing certain versions of Minecraft Java Edition.

Improved “Optimizing Shaders” time when initially launching Forza Motorsport.

There are known issues too:

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for 24.9.2]

AMD is working with the developers of Star Wars Outlaws™ to address an intermittent corruption issue that occurs after changing certain in-game graphics settings. As a temporary measure, users experiencing this issue may need to relaunch the game.

AMD is working with the developers of Black Myth: Wukong to address an issue with transparent models when ray tracing is enabled and an intermittent purple or blue corruption appearing in certain areas.

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 driver is now available for installation via the Radeon Settings app. A standalone download link can also be found on its release notes page for the driver here.