Frostpunk 1886 announced, a 'reimagined and expanded' remake of the original

11 Bit Studios released its survival city builder Frostpunk 2 only six months ago, but it has already announced that another project is under development in the same universe: Frostpunk 1886. This time, the studio is taking a remake route, letting players re-experience the origin of the popular franchise while expanding on its visuals, gameplay systems, and more.

The developer is opting for a brand-new engine for the remake, too. While the original experience had been built on an in-house developed game engine titled Liquid Engine, 11 Bit Studios is switching to Unreal Engine, much like the well-received original.

"With the studio’s proprietary Liquid Engine, which powered not only the original Frostpunk but also This War of Mine, no longer in development, the team has long sought a new foundation to carry forward the legacy of the first game," explains the developer.

Aside from having everything that made Frostpunk a massive hit, according to the studio, the remake "builds upon the core of the original, expanding it with new content, mechanics, laws, and—perhaps most excitingly—an entirely new Purpose path, offering a fresh experience even for the most seasoned players."

The new version will also feature modding support, while also opening the door to add even more content later, thanks to the engine pipeline swap.

Frostpunk 1886 is releasing sometime in 2027. A full reveal will land later.

Moreover, the studio confirmed to fans that Frostpunk 2 development will continue to receive further content as well, much like the recent roadmap revealed. This includes major free content updates, the console launch, and DLC packs that expand on the gameplay and storylines. Check out Neowin's own review of the title here.