Microsoft Edge 131 Beta is out with instant updates and more

Microsoft Edge 131 is now available in the Beta Channel, the last testing ring before the update heads to all users in the Stable Channel. Version 131.0.2903.9 packs multiple bug fixes, small improvements, and other changes, such as instant update support, which applies available updates automatically when you step away from your computer (this feature is opt-in).

Here is the changelog with new features:

Get the latest updates effortlessly with instant update . Instant update in Microsoft Edge ensures you get the latest browser updates automatically, when you step away from your computer. You can keep browsing, knowing that you already have the latest updates to keep you safe online. For more information, see Get instant updates in Microsoft Edge - Microsoft Support. Note: This feature is in private preview for enterprise customers. Future feature updates will be available via Microsoft Edge release notes.

Cancel dialog for beforeunload event. Microsoft Edge has changed the behavior of the cancel dialog for the beforeunload event. Calling event.preventDefault in a beforeunload event handler won't prevent the dialog from being shown. Instead, event.returnValue = '' needs to be called in the beforeunload event handler to prevent the cancel dialog. The BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled policy is obsolete and no longer works after Microsoft Edge version 130.

More information about instant Microsoft Edge updates is available here.

If you want to know more details about the latest Edge 131 Beta release, check out more detailed release notes from the Dev Channel:

Edge 131 Beta also includes many website compatibility changes, which are described in the official release notes.

Finally, here are policy updates in Microsoft Edge 131:

New policies EdgeSidebarAppUrlHostAllowList - Allow specific apps to be opened in Microsoft Edge sidebar

PrivateNetworkAccessRestrictionsEnabled - Specifies whether to apply restrictions to requests to more private network endpoints Deprecated policies NewBaseUrlInheritanceBehaviorAllowed - Allows enabling the feature NewBaseUrlInheritanceBehavior (deprecated)

RSAKeyUsageForLocalAnchorsEnabled - Check RSA key usage for server certificates issued by local trust anchors (deprecated)

UserAgentClientHintsGREASEUpdateEnabled - Control the User-Agent Client Hints GREASE Update feature (deprecated) Obsoleted policies BeforeunloadEventCancelByPreventDefaultEnabled - Control the behavior for the cancel dialog produced by the beforeunload event (obsolete)

SignInCtaOnNtpEnabled - Enable sign in click to action dialog (obsolete)

Edge 131 Beta is available on the official Edge Insider website.