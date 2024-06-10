Apple Intelligence is the new AI service coming to iPhones, iPads and Macs this fall

It wasn't exactly a shock, but today, Apple finally planted a foot in the current AI tech trend today. As part of its WWDC 2024 keynote, the company officially revealed Apple Intelligence, which will be coming as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia later this fall.

In a press release, Apple stated some of the features of Apple Intelligence will include ways for users to use AI to write or rewrite emails, summarize documents, and proofread texts in its Mail, Notes, and Pages apps along with unnamed third-party apps.

Apple will have its own AI art maker, Image Playground, as part of Apple Intelligence. The press release stated:

With Image Playground, users can create fun images in seconds, choosing from three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. Image Playground is easy to use and built right into apps including Messages. It’s also available in a dedicated app, perfect for experimenting with different concepts and styles. All images are created on device, giving users the freedom to experiment with as many images as they want.

In addition, Apple confirmed previous rumors of a new feature to let people create their own emojis with AI, called Genmoji:

By simply typing a description, their Genmoji appears, along with additional options. Users can even create Genmoji of friends and family based on their photos. Just like emoji, Genmoji can be added inline to messages, or shared as a sticker or reaction in a Tapback.

Apple will also include a feature in its Photos app called Clean Up. Similar to Google's Magic Eraser, Apple's app can find distracting elements in a photo and get rid of them, Apple is also using AI to improve interactions with its Siri digital assistant to make them more natural with voice commands. OpenAI and Apple are partnering to integrate the GPT-4o AI model into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia.

Finally, the company confirmed that Apple Intelligence will be supported by iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max or higher, along with iPads and Macs with its M1 chip and above.