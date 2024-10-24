Apple iPhone SE 4's purported mass production timeframe revealed

The iPhone SE 4 will be Apple's next upcoming product. The phone is set to feature a major redesign, both inside and outside, compared to its predecessors. Apple is expected to introduce a familiar design to the iPhone 14 for the iPhone SE 4, and also replace the iconic Touch ID with Face ID inside the bathtub notch. The phone is also tipped to get an upgraded single-camera setup, rumored to be a 48MP camera the one found on the iPhone 15.

Now a fresh report by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gives us an insight into when Apple is going full throttle into the mass production of the iPhone SE 4, as the launch is getting closer. Apple is speculated to launch the iPhone SE 4 in early 2025, probably around March 2025. According to Kuo, Apple is expected to start mass production of the iPhone SE 4 in December 2024. The analyst estimates that Apple suppliers will produce around 8.6 million iPhone SE 4 units from December 2024 till Q1 of 2025.

The current iPhone SE model was released back in 2022, and the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could be an ideal upgrade for those seeking a powerful mid-range smartphone. Based on rumors, the iPhone SE 4 is tipped to be more powerful than the iPhone 15, because the phone will support Apple Intelligence out of the box since it will be powered by Apple's A18 chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM, the minimum required to run Apple suite of AI features. Notably, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus don't support Apple Intelligence because they are underpowered.

Recently, dummy units of the iPhone SE 4, and an out-of-the-blue iPhone SE 4 'Plus' were shared by a reliable source, corroborating all the leaks that we have heard about the device, except for the 'Plus' model.