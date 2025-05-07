When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Minecraft gets a useful new feature for flat world fans

Flat world in Minecraft

Minecraft recently received a lot of new content and convenient features, like the ability to actually pause the game in Bedrock Edition and a massive graphics overhaul. Now, developers are introducing a change for flat world fans.

With the latest update, Minecraft Bedrock Edition received flat world presets, allowing gamers to generate a flat world with specific parameters. New presets include "Classic Flat," "Tunneler's Dream," "Water World," Snowy Kingdom," "Desert," "Redstone Ready," and more. Upon selecting a preset, the game will show you the list of layers, like one layer of grass blocks, two layers of dirt, and bedrock. Each preset has a different number of layouts of various thickness.

As of right now, the game has eight presets, and developers promise to release more in future updates, like the popular Void preset. Developers also encourage users to leave feedback with ideas about additional flat world presets in Minecraft.

Whether you play in flat worlds because you like a blank slate for your creations or a particularly challenging Survival experience, this one is for you! Now you can explore and terraform more varied flat worlds in Bedrock with new presets. This is the first batch of presets we’re releasing for Bedrock, and we're planning on developing this feature even more in the future!

Flat world settings in Minecraft

If you want to try flat world presets in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, update the game to the latest version available, then go to the "Create new world" screen, click "Advanced," select "Flat world," and then pick one of the available presets. Minecraft also has templates with various world seeds that let you get started in a specific setting, like a survival island, woodland mansion, mesa plateau, desert village, and more.

