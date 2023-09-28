KB5030323, KB5031274: Microsoft improves OOBE for Windows 11 Moment 4 update

This week, the Windows 11 22H2 Moment 4 update went live under KB5030310 (build 22621.2361). As such, Microsoft has also released upgrades to improve the Windows out-of-the-box experience (OOBE) with new KB5030323 and KB5031274 updates.

The March OOBE update, for example, added a Shim to improve compatibility with Component Object Model (COM) objects. Meanwhile, the April OOBE update also addressed compatibility issues, but this time it was related to the registry.

With this month's OOBE update release though, Microsoft hasn't gone into any detail about what the new update brings as it has only mentioned that this is meant to improve the Windows 22H2 Out of box experience.

The release notes as well as other related details regarding these updates are given below:

KB5030323: Out of Box Experience update for Windows 11, version 22H2: September 26, 2023 Summary This update improves the Windows 11, version 22H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows 11 OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed. How to get this update Windows OOBE This update is installed during the Windows OOBE process if an Internet connection is available. Prerequisites There are no prerequisites for installing this update. Restart information Your device requires a restart after applying this update. Update replacement information This update does not replace a previously released update. [..] KB5031274: Out of Box Experience update for Windows 11, version 22H2: September 26, 2023 Summary This update improves the Windows 11, version 22H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows 11 OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed. How to get this update Windows OOBE This update is installed during the Windows OOBE process if an Internet connection is available. Prerequisites There are no prerequisites for installing this update. Restart information Your device requires a restart after applying this update. Update replacement information This update does not replace a previously released update.

The official support articles from Microsoft are linked here: KB5030323 / KB5031274.