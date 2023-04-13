Microsoft improves Windows 11 22H2, 21H2 and Windows 10 OOBE compatibility with new update

Microsoft, this week, released security updates or Patch Tuesday for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Alongside those, the Redmond giant has also released new OOBE (Out of Box Experience) updates for Windows 11 22H2, and 21H2, as well as for all supported versions of Windows 10. Microsoft frequently releases such updates to improve the OOBE. For example, the previous OOBE update added a Shim to improve compatibility with Component Object Model (COM) objects. The latest updates address compatibility issues related to the unsupported use of the registry.

The release note for the OOBE update on Windows 11 22H2 (KB5026039) and Windows 10 21H2 (KB5026038) are given below:

This update improves the Windows 11, version 22H2 [21H2] out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows 11 OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed. This update also addresses a compatibility issue, which occurs because of unsupported use of the registry.

Supported versions of Windows 10, ie versions 22H2, 21H2 and 20H2, have also received this OOBE update (KB5026037):

This update improves the Windows 10, version 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows 10 OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed. This update also addresses a compatibility issue, which occurs because of unsupported use of the registry.

Microsoft says that updates are installed automatically during the OOBE process if the internet connection is available. A device restart is required to complete the installation.