Microsoft releases Windows 11 (KB5030310) build 22621.2361 "Moment 4" update

This update addresses an issue that affects iCloud Calendar and Contacts. Outlooks fails to properly sync them when you use the iCloud for Windows app. To resume syncing, follow the steps in this Apple Support article .

This update addresses an issue that affects sleep mode. After you resume from sleep, a blank window appears that has the title "Windows Input Experience.”

This update addresses an issue that affects the search button. It disappears when you interact with the search flyout box.

This update addresses an issue that affects the search box tooltip. It does not appear in the correct position.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Korean touch keyboard. It completes the first character in the search box on the taskbar. This is not expected.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Excel. It stops responding when you try to share a file as a PDF in Outlook.

New! This update introduces websites to the Recommended section of the Start menu. These websites will be personalized for you and come from your browsing history. This gives you quick access to the websites that are important to you. You can remove any website URL from the Recommended section using the shortcut menu. To turn off the feature, go to Settings > Personalization > Start . You can adjust settings for all recommended content on the Start menu on this Settings page. Commercial customers can manage this feature using a policy .

Improvements

This non-security update includes quality improvements. When you install this KB:

New! This update completes the work to comply with the GB18030-2022 requirements. It removes and remaps characters for Microsoft Wubi input and Microsoft Pinyin U-mode input. You can no longer enter character codepoints that are not supported. All the required codepoints are up to date.

This update supports daylight saving time (DST) changes in Greenland.

This update changes the spelling of Ukraine's capital from Kiev to Kyiv.

This update addresses an issue that affects account lockout event 4625. The format of the event is wrong in the ForwardedEvents log. This occurs when an account name is in the user principal name (UPN) format.

This update affects the Key Distribution Center (KDC) and user security identifiers (SID). KDC now reads the user SID from the Subject Alternative Name (SAN) of a certificate. Because of this, mobile device management (MDM) providers can use offline templates to fill in the user SID. To learn more, see KB5014754.

This update addresses an issue that is related to changes in the forwarding of events.

This update addresses an issue that affects events that have a TAB character. The events do not render, or you cannot forward them.

This update addresses an issue that affects XPath queries on FileHash and other binary fields. It stops them from matching values in event records.

This update addresses an issue that affects an Application Virtualization (App-V) environment. Copy operations within it stop working. This occurs after you install the April 2023 update.

This update addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Print to PDF. It uses the metadata for the name you sign in with as the author of a printed PDF. It should use the display name instead.

This update addresses an issue that affects some USB printers. Microsoft Defender stops them from printing.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). AppID Tagging policies might greatly increase how long it takes your device to start up.

This update addresses an issue that affects IMEPad. It stops working. This occurs when you enter end-user-defined characters (EUDC).

This update addresses an issue that affects Remote Apps. The display of some elements is not aligned correctly.

This update addresses an issue that affects the Microsoft Distributed Transaction Coordinator (DTC). It has a handle leak. Because of this, the system runs out of memory.

This update addresses an issue that might make Windows stop responding. This might occur if you use Microsoft OneDrive files that are compressed by NTFS.

This update addresses an issue that might cause a user-mode memory leak. It might occur when you call CopyFile() or MoveFile().

This update addresses an issue that affects application compatibility. It is related to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.