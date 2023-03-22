Microsoft slightly improves OOBE on Windows 11 22H2, 21H2, as well as on Windows 10

Earlier today, or last night, depending on where you live, Microsoft quietly updated its Moment 2 feature update (KB5022913) changelog. Apparently, the company forgot to add a few major bug fixes it made, like one for Automatic updates for 32-bit apps, a registry size bug, and one more.

Alongside those, the company also rolled out Out of Box Experience (OOBE) updates for Windows 11 versions 22H2, 21H2, as well as for Windows 10, versions 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2. Microsoft says that these new OOBE updates add a Shim to prevent the creation of unsupported Component Object Model (COM) objects.

On the support document for Windows 11 (KB5025799, KB5025800), the company has explained what's new in the update. The Windows 10 updates (KB5025801) also have the same change:

Summary This update adds a Shim to prevent the CoCreateInstance function from creating unsupported objects. This update applies only to the Windows 11 OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed.

Microsoft says that updates are installed automatically during the OOBE process if the internet connection is available. A device restart is required for the installation.