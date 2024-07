KB5039448: Microsoft released 1st Windows 11 24H2 (2024 update) setup upgrade

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Following the Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 and 11 under KB5039211 / KB5039217 / KB5039214 / KB5039225 and KB5039212 / KB5039213, respectively, Microsoft also released Windows 11 version 24H2 or the 2024 feature update for Windows 11. The release went live under KB5039239, and it caught many by surprise as it was not supposed to be out until later in the year.

Turns out Microsoft pushed the update as Copilot+ PCs are starting to arrive, although it did add later that x86 systems were technically compatible too.

Sometimes since then, Microsoft also released SafeOS dynamic updates for Windows 11 24H2. These dynamic updates add improvements to the Windows recovery environment or WinRE and the setup file. Earlier today, we covered the WinRE update earlier today which has been released under KB5041137.

Meanwhile, the dynamic update that improves Windows 11 setup binaries is available under KB5039448. Microsoft writes:

KB5039448: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2: June 28, 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 24H2.

In a Techcommunity blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates : Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). Servicing Stack Updates : Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update.

: Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update. Latest Cumulative Update : Installs the latest cumulative quality update.

: Installs the latest cumulative quality update. Driver Updates: Latest version of applicable drivers that have already been published by manufacturers into Windows Update and specifically targeted for Dynamic Update. In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

These dynamic updates are not pushed through Windows Update and are only available for manual downloading from the Windows Update Catalog website. You can find it here. It is available for both Arm64 and AMD64 devices.