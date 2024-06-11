Windows 11 Patch Tuesday (KB5039212 / KB5039213) updates for June 2024 are now out

Microsoft has released the June 2024 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The 23H2 and 22H2 versions' update is delivered via KB5039212 while the 21H2 update is KB5039213. You will be on build versions 22621.3737, 22631.3737, and 22000.3019 respectively after applying the update.

Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2

Highlights This update addresses a known issue that affects the taskbar. It might briefly glitch or not respond. It might also disappear and reappear. Improvements Windows 11, version 23H2 This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2. No additional issues are documented for this release. Windows 11, version 22H2 This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5037853 (released May 28, 2024). When you install this KB: This update addresses an issue that affects lsass.exe. It stops responding. This occurs after you install the April 2024 security updates on Windows servers.

This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.

This update addresses an issue that affects lsass.exe. It leaks memory. This occurs during a Local Security Authority (Domain Policy) Remote Protocol (LSARPC) call.

If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

Windows 11 21H2

Highlights This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system. Improvements This security update includes improvements. When you install this KB: New! This update affects Server Message Block (SMB) over Quick UDP Internet Connections (QUIC). It turns on the SMB over QUIC client certificate authentication feature. Admins can use it to restrict which clients can access SMB over QUIC servers. To learn more, see Configure SMB over QUIC client access control in Windows Server.

This update affects the version of curl.exe that isin Windows. The version number is now 8.7.1.

This update addresses an issue that affects lsass.exe. It stops responding. This occurs after you install the April 2024 security updates on Windows servers.

This update addresses an issue that affects a machine that hosts a remote desktop session. You get stop error RDR_FILE_SYSTEM (0x27). Because of this, all users are signed out from the machine.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Microsoft Entra ID account. Devices cannot authenticate a second one. This occurs after you install the Windows update, dated November 13, 2023.

This update addresses an issue that affects Storage Spaces Direct (S2D) and Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA). When you use them with SMBdirect in your networks, the networks fail. You also lose the ability to manage clusters.

This update addresses an issue that affects Containers. They do not move past the “ContainerCreating” status.

This update brings Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA) profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate. This occurs after you turn on BitLocker.

This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC). The issue copies unsigned WDAC policies to the Extensible Firmware Interface (EFI) disk partition. It is reserved for signed policies.

This update addresses an issue that affects Enhanced Fast Reconnect. It fails. This occurs when you use it with third-party remote desktop protocol (RDP) providers.

This update addresses an issue that affects dsamain.exe. It stops responding. This occurs when the Knowledge Consistency Checker (KCC) runs evaluations.

This update addresses an issue that affects lsass.exe. It leaks memory. This occurs during a Local Security Authority (Domain Policy) Remote Protocol (LSARPC) call.

This update addresses an issue that affects a cloud file. Windows deletes it, even though the cloud provider has canceled the delete request. Known issues in the update Applies to Symptom Workaround All users After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture. When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings> Accounts > Your info, and then selecting Choose a file, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520. We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

These updates will be available from Windows Update and should install automatically in most cases. If you would like to download these updates for offline installation then you can get them from the Microsoft Catalog website. You can find the updates for 23H2 and 22H2 here and the update for 21H2 here.