KB5041178: Microsoft released a new Windows 11 24H2 setup update

Towards the end of last month, Microsoft released its non-security Windows preview update (C- release) for Windows 11 and Windows 10 under KB5040527 and KB5040525, respectively. However, a few days later, the company also quietly released one for Windows 11 version 24H2 (2024 update) as well under KB5040529 for Copilot+ PCs.

A few days back, Neowin noticed that Microsoft was also pushing another update to both Windows 10 and 11 PCs under KB5001716, which triggered the forced installation of newer Windows feature updates.

That's not all. Today, we also noted that the tech giant released Dynamic Update for Windows 11 24H2 regarding Setup EXE binaries alongside the Safe OS WinRE update under KB5041979 that we already covered.

The update is available under KB5041178, and Microsoft writes:

KB5041178: Setup Dynamic Update for Windows 11, version 24H2: July 30 2024 Summary This update makes improvements to Windows setup binaries or any files that setup uses for feature updates in Windows 11, version 24H2.

In a Techcommunity blog post about Windows 10 Dynamic Updates, Microsoft explained Dynamic Updates in more detail regarding its various components and uses. These packages include fixes to Setup.exe binaries, SafeOS updates for Windows Recovery Environment, and more:

As soon as a Windows 10 feature update initiates, whether from media or a Windows Update service-connected environment, Dynamic Update is one of the first steps invoked. Windows 10 Setup reaches out to an Internet-facing URL hosted by Microsoft to fetch Dynamic Update content, then applies those updates to your OS installation media. Content acquired includes: Setup Updates : Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates.

: Fixes to Setup binaries or any files that Setup uses for feature updates. Safe OS Updates : Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE).

: Fixes for the "safe OS" that are used to update Windows recovery environment (WinRE). Servicing Stack Updates : Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update.

: Fixes that are necessary to address the Windows 10 servicing stack issue and thus required to complete the feature update. Latest Cumulative Update : Installs the latest cumulative quality update.

: Installs the latest cumulative quality update. Driver Updates: Latest version of applicable drivers that have already been published by manufacturers into Windows Update and specifically targeted for Dynamic Update. In addition to these updates, Dynamic Update will preserve Language Pack (LP) and Features on Demand (FODs) content during the upgrade process. These are not updates to LPs and FODs, but reacquisition to ensure the user has these elements present with the update completes.

These dynamic updates are not pushed through Windows Update and are only available for manual downloading from the Windows Update Catalog website. You can find it here. The update is applicable for both Arm64 and AMD64 Copilot+ PCs.