KB5039239: Microsoft releases Windows 11 24H2 (2024 update) but you may not get it

Towards the end of last month, Microsoft released Windows 11 version 24H2 to Insiders on the Windows 11 Release Preview channel. A day later, the company announced that it was commencing Windows 11 24H2 compatible hardware and device certification.

The rollout however had been paused due to some issues though information about that was not made public. Earlier today, the company resumed the rollout again for those on the Release preview channel.

Alongside that, Microsoft has also published Windows 11 version 24H2 (a.k.a. Windows 11 2024 update) as generally available for Copilot+ PCs. Here's what Microsoft writes in the support article for the update:

Important: Windows 11, version 24H2 is only available for Copilot+ PCs devices.

The update is available under KB5039239 and build 26100.863. The full changelog is given below:

Highlights This update addresses an issue that affects the audio for a Bluetooth device. When you connect it, the volume is set to maximum.

This update addresses an issue that might stop games that have BattlEye anti-cheat from working. This issue applies to Arm64 devices.

We are advancing the Copilot experience on Windows. It is now pinned to the taskbar and will behave like an app. This gives you the benefits of a typical app experience. For example, you can do things like resize, move, and snap the window. Improvements This security update includes improvements. When you install this KB: This update affects the Windows Management Instrumentation Command line (WMIC). The default state of Feature on Demand (FoD) for new installations is “Disabled.” If you upgrade to Windows 11, version 24H2, the default state of FoD is “Enabled.” If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device. Windows 11 servicing stack update (KB5039332)- 26100.840 This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates. Known issues in this update Applies to Symptom Workaround All users We’re aware of an issue where players on Arm devices are unable to download and play Roblox via the Microsoft Store on Windows. Players on Arm devices can play Roblox by downloading the title directly from www.Roblox.com.

You can find the official support article here on Microsoft's website.

You can manually download the update from the Update Catalog website here. It is available for both AMD64 (Intel and PCs systems) and Arm64 Copilot+ devices. These are labeled as security updates and the latest one available for those on non-Copilot+ devices is KB5039212.