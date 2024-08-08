Google Pixel 9 Pro US carrier pricing seemingly leaks a few days ahead of official launch

We have been sitting on the European price leak for the Google Pixel 9 series for about a month. Now, with less than a week left before its official launch, the US carrier pricing of the Google Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL have surfaced.

Multiple leaks about the Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and a fresh entrant to the series, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, have emerged over the past couple of months. Only, the US pricing information was kept under wraps, but that seems to be changing today. Recently, it was reported that the Pixel 9 series will start shipping on August 22. However, the shipping of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will allegedly start in September.

This fresh US carrier price leak comes courtesy of a Reddit user that goes by the name 5XDylanBISHF, which appears to be a Google Shopping search result pulled from T-Mobile's website. The listing displays the price of the Pixel 9 Pro and prices of the 256GB/512GB storage variants of the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

image via Reddit

The result shows two Google Pixel 9 Pro listings at $999.99. Then there is the price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB, which is listed at $1,199.99 price. Interestingly, the 512GB variant of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is also listed with a $1,199.99 price tag, similar to the 256GB variant, which suggests that Google may introduce the European promo offer in the US as well.

Notably, in Europe, Google is expected to offer a storage upgrade promo for pre-ordering along with 1 year of Gemini Advanced with the Pixel 9 Pro series. As per the leaked pricing, it appears that the same pre-order promo is coming to the US as well, which tipster Roland Quandt also confirmed for AT&T.

In the US Google seems to take a page from Samsung's playbook by selling you a Pixel 9 Pro XL 512GB for the price of a 256GB model. At least that seems to be something AT&T will be doing. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2024

Based on the current and previous information, the Pixel 9 Pro 128GB should be priced at $999, but with the pre-order promo, the 256GB variant should also cost you the same. For the Pixel 9 Pro XL, it would be $1,199 for the 256GB variant, but with the pre-order promo, you can get a 512GB model for the same price.

The alleged pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has already been leaked. Google will also give away a limited edition collectible when you pre-order a Pixel 9 phone in some regions. If you are confused about whether you should upgrade to the Pixel 9 Pro or not, then Google has officially shared 22 reasons why you should go for the Pixel 9 Pro.