KB5040527: Windows 11 gets Start menu drag drop and pin apps, File Explorer Tab duplication

Microsoft has published a new Windows 11 update today under KB5040527 (builds 22621.3958 and 22631.3958). This is the C release or the non-security preview update for July 2024 for versions 22H2 and 23H2. The new update brings several new features including the drag and drop of pinned apps from the Start menu to the Taskbar, File Explorer Tab duplication, and more.

The full changelog is given below:

Highlights Note: Below is a summary of the key issues that this update addresses when you install this KB. If there are new features, it lists them as well. The bold text within the brackets indicates the item or area of the change we are documenting. Gradual rollout [Notification for Windows Share in China] New! For nearby sharing to work, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must be on. If they are off when you turn on nearby sharing, Windows will ask you to allow them to be turned on.

[Start menu] New! You can drag apps from the Pinned section of the menu and pin them to the taskbar.

[Taskbar] New! When the taskbar has keyboard focus (WIN + T), you can press a letter, and you will go to the app whose name starts with that letter. When you press a letter more than once, you will go to the next app whose name starts with that letter. Pressing a letter more than once only works if there are multiple pinned or open apps whose name starts with that letter. If you are using an uncombined taskbar, when you press a letter, you go to the window whose name starts with that letter. Also, when you press Home and End, the keyboard focus changes to the first and last items in the taskbar. The End task option no longer shows a not responding dialog before it stops a task. This option is only available when you turn on End task in Settings > System > For Developers .

[File Explorer] New! When you right-click a tab, you have the choice to duplicate it. A memory leak occurs when you interact with archive folders. File Explorer stops responding when you browse within it. When you search from Home for the first time, you might not get any results. The address bar dropdown menu might appear when you do not expect it. When you use the Save dialog to save a file to Gallery, an error occurs. Because of this update, your file saves to the Pictures library instead. The search box does not show the correct folder name when you are in Gallery. A blank area shows at the top of File Explorer. The back and forward mouse buttons do not work when you hover over the Recommended Files section of Home. Images flash when you view them in the Gallery.

[Desktop icons] Spacing between them might become very wide.

You may find more details about the update here on Microsoft's official website.