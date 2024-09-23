1TB and 2TB Patriot P220 SATA SSDs drop to the lowest price

Unfortunately, the era of dirt-cheap SSDs ended somewhere at the beginning of this year. Memory prices increased significantly, but you can still find decent deals on solid-state drives, whether ultra-fast NVMe SSDs or more down-to-earth affordable SATA models. The Patriot P220 lineup is currently available at its lowest price on Amazon, allowing you to save on 1 TB and 2 TB models.

The Patriot P220 SSD lineup operates at speeds of up to 550 MB/s read and 500 MB/s write. Random speeds are rated for 50K IOPS.

The drive connects via the SATA 3 6Gpbs interface, which expands compatibility with older computers and laptops without NVMe drives. If you want to give an old laptop a second life, make an affordable external drive (a separate enclosure is required), or just boost storage in your PC for cheap, the P220 lineup is currently one of the most affordable options.

In addition, each Patriot P220 drive has a limited three-year warranty. As for endurance, the 1 TB model is rated for 480 TB, and the 2 TB model is rated for 960 TB. The mean time between failures is 1,500,000 hours.

