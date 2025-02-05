Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sells a million copies a day into launch

The first massive hit of 2025 may have just been revealed. Warhorse Studios has revealed that its newly released medieval RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, has passed a massive sales milestone already, crossing the 1 million copies sold mark across all platforms.

The studio announced the number via social media today. "Over a million of you have stepped into our world," says the post on X. "We're beyond grateful for your support - thank you for making #KCD2 a triumph"

The game released across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 consoles yesterday, February 4. Unfortunately, no platform-specific sales numbers have been shared just yet. On Steam though, the one platform that shows concurrent player numbers, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is currently enjoying a massive number of PC gamers.

At the time of writing, Steam has almost 164,000 users playing the game, putting it in the top five most played games list on the platform, beaten only by free-to-play experiences like Marvel Rivals and Dota 2. That number will probably increase over the weekend too as more players get the time to jump into the adventure set in the early 15th century. Steam user reviews are also painting a very positive picture, with many praising the slow and authentic gameplay as well as graphics optimizations.

While the massive RPG is now in the hands of players, Warhorse Studios has big plans for the future of the game too. Spring will bring a free update, adding a barber for more customizations, horse racing, and a Hardcore Mode. Following that, three expansion packs are planned to land throughout 2025. Find complete details on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 post-launch plans here.