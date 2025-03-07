Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's DRM-free GOG launch gets a late March release date

Warhorse Studios has so far managed to sell over two million copies of its latest medieval RPG, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. PC gamers already have Steam and the Epic Games Store as options to jump into the widely well-received title, but those wanting a completely DRM-free experience had to wait because of the GOG release delay. Now, it has finally received a launch date.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing on CD Projekt's GOG store on March 28, offering PC gamers another option for picking up the game. Unlike most other PC game stores, GOG offers a DRM-free installer without any restrictions for its purchases, with even its Galaxy download client being an optional app.

The GOG version of the game is not available for pre-order, but fans of the storefront can wishlist it on the store page here.

Like every other platform, the title will be offered in two flavors: Standard and Gold. The Gold Edition comes with the base game just like the Standard Edition, but it also includes the Expansion Pass as a bonus, which is slated to deliver three campaign-extending DLCs this year.

Following the game's launch, Warhorse has been hard at work preparing what's next for the title. Coming very soon is the 1.2 patch for the RPG, which is set to be a whopping "34 pages" long, according to Warhorse PR manager. Alongside bug fixes and changes, this update is set to bring new content in the form of a barber for further customizing Henry, a Hardcore mode with even more period-authentic gameplay restrictions, horse racing, and more.

Following that is when Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's trio of expansions is set to release. They are currently planned to land in Summer (Brushes with Death), Autumn (Legacy of the Forge), and Winter (Mysteria Ecclesia) of this year.