Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 won't have Denuvo, or any sort of DRM

In a recent livestream, Warhorse Studios made a big announcement regarding what sort of digital rights management (DRM) technologies in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The upcoming medieval RPG is now confirmed to not ship with Denuvo, going against some previous statements from the game's publisher PLAION.

"I can tell you right now the exact situation," Warhorse Studios PR chief Tobias Stolz-Zwilling says during the Twitch developer stream. "The exact situation is that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will not have Denuvo in there, it will not have any DRM system at all. We never confirmed it. There were some discussions of course, there was some misalignment, there was some misinformation, but at the end of the day there won’t be any Denuvo at all."

The report of Denuvo being a part of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 began in October when PLAION player support contact said the widely-used DRM solution will appear in the RPG. It said that while the single-player game will have offline play available, online activation will still be required, which is a part of Denuvo.

It seems the studio has been getting a lot of questions from the community about the DRM solution's inclusion, with Stolz-Zwilling going on to explain:

“With that, I would like you to close the case already. Stop texting under every post we do that Denuvo is in the game, because it’s not. We never announced… we never said it will be there. As I said, a bit of a misunderstanding. That is something you should really remember, as long as Warhorse doesn’t announce anything it’s not true. Let’s bury that thing and let’s never ever talk about it any more."

This is not the first high-profile game in recent times to announce the lack of Denuvo prior to launch. EA and BioWare revealed Dragon Age: The Veilguard would go the same route back in October, and went to set player records for the publisher on Steam on the day of launch. Other titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Homeworld 3 have also pulled the DRM.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is releasing on February 11 across PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.