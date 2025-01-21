Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's post-launch plans detailed, includes three expansions in 2025

Warhorse Studios is almost ready to ship Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the next entry in the role-playing series offering players a period-authentic medieval experience. While the campaign is supposed to last dozens of hours, offering fans plenty of locations to explore, quests to delve into, and storylines to progress, the studio has no plans of slowing down the momentum following the launch.

Today, Warhorse Studios and publisher Plaion announced the post-launch roadmap for the RPG—at least what's incoming in the launch year. If everything goes to plan, 2025 is slated to be filled with both paid and free content, with the first drop landing in spring.

The spring content bundle will be a free one, offering players new ways to customize the returning protagonist Henry with the addition of a barber. At the same time, those who want a tougher challenge than the launch difficulty settings will receive a Hardcore Mode. Lastly, the update will introduce a Horse Racing activity to the base game.

Warhorse plans to deliver three paid expansion packs for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 in 2025's summer, autumn, and winter. Here are the details:

Summer : Brushes with Death – Embark on a thrilling quest as Henry aids an enigmatic artist with a shadowy past. Journey across the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing perilous encounters and unravelling a web of dangerous schemes.

: Legacy of the Forge – Dive into Henry’s roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-renowned forge and prove your skills in the art of blacksmithing as you uncover forgotten tales of the past. Winter: Mysteria Ecclesia – Enter the Sedlec Monastery, where intrigue runs deep. Tasked with a covert mission, Henry must navigate the complex dynamics of the region, discovering hidden truths and navigating a maze of conflicting interests.

The expansions will be available for purchase separately as well as part of the game's season pass. The game's Gold Edition package buyers will also receive the expansions for no extra cost.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing on February 4, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.