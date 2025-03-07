Android 16 QPR1 to bring lock screen widgets to phones

Google has announced that the Android 16 QPR1 update will bring lock screen widget support to Android phones. The feature, which was previously limited to tablets, will improve the user experience and provide instant access to important information and tools directly from the lock screen.

Unlike the tablet experience, where a dedicated 2x3 grid-style "glanceable hub" was available by swiping in from the right, the phone version will feature a more compact, single-column layout. Google explained that the design choice was made with an eye toward simplifying the experience for the narrower displays of most smartphones.

However, the method of accessing lock screen widgets will differ from the tablet approach. Instead of a swipe, users will now be able to access the lock screen widget experience by placing their phone on a charger or docking it. Future updates may include the ability to access the widgets by simply holding the phone upright on a kickstand.

Although the interface will be different on phones and tablets, the functionality will remain the same. Android users will be able to manage smart home devices, set timers, view financial information, and access a variety of other widgets from the lock screen without unlocking the phone. Also, widgets on the lock screen will have the same requirements as any other widget on Android.

Google goes on to say that developers will also benefit from this change, as the new lock screen widget support will apply to all Android widgets without the need for additional code. However, they will need to declare the android:showWhenLocked attribute to allow their widgets to launch activities without user authentication.

Google emphasized that lock screen widgets will be available in AOSP (Android Open Source Project) for phones and tablets starting with the post-Android 16 QPR1 release, which will be available in late summer 2025.