Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is also releasing on the DRM-free GOG store, but with a delay

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has gone through a couple of release date changes already, with one of them even pulling forward the launch. Today, it has been revealed that another release date adjustment has been made, but it's only affecting a single, newly announced platform.

CD Projekt's GOG store is now also another PC games store that will receive the medieval RPG from Warhorse Studios. The store is known for its sale of games without any attached digital rights management (DRM) software.

However, the game will not arrive to GOG on the same day it's releasing on other platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store. The game will be available on the DRM-free platform sometime in spring 2025.

"We couldn't be happier to announce that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and its Gold Edition are coming DRM-free to GOG this Spring," says the announcement from the GOG store."It's time to start preparing for Henry's next adventures in this potentially GOTY-worthy RPG from our friends at Warhorse Studios. Ready to crown your library with this beautiful creation and keep it forever? Because we sure are!"

With a broad release window like spring 2025, what's unclear is just how long GOG fans will have to wait before they can jump into the medieval experience. The original Kingdom Come: Deliverance from 2018 also had a delay attached to the GOG version, but it was only a slight one, with it releasing only a few weeks after the Steam landing.

Moreover, keep in mind that Warhorse has already announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 won't have any sort of DRM on PC platforms, not even Denuvo. Check out the system requirements over here.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing on February 4, 2025 across PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.