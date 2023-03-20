Leak suggests Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 may feature new touchscreen technology

Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 in August. It is expected that the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 will also see the light of day in August this year. The official launch date has not been revealed, but some details regarding the alleged specifications of the duo are out in public, thanks to the famed leaker Ice universe.

According to the leaker, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 will feature a new touchscreen technology, though nothing has been given on what exactly it is and how it will benefit the users. The Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 will also reportedly share the water droplet hinges and support IPX8-level waterproofing. As per the leaker, the duo will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

As we reported previously, the Z Fold5 may not come with the dedicated slot for the S Pen, one of the most-requested features from users. Ice universe has also highlighted some of the improvements the duo will have over their predecessors. As noted by the leaker, the size of Fold5 is "0.2mm different from that of Fold4." Since there will not be any visible gap when folded, the device will look thinner than its predecessor. The Galaxy Z Fold4 has a visible gap between the display when folded, making the device bulky and hinge prone to damage.

The leaker also suggests that the size of the outer screen of the Z Fold5 is 6.2 inches, which is the same as its predecessor. However, at 254 grams, the Z Fold5 will be slightly lighter than the Z Fold4, which weighs 263 grams.

Disclose some Fold5/Flip5 specifications. I mentioned them before, but now I'm putting them together.



1. Both Fold5 and Flip5 adopt water droplet hinges and support IPX8 level waterproof.



2. The size of Fold5 is only 0.2mm different from that of Fold4, which can be almost… https://t.co/yEiPfgYQF1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 19, 2023

The Galaxy Z Flip5, on the other hand, is rumored to have an outer screen that is "almost square and 3.4 inches." The bezels in the Z Flip5 will be narrower than what can be found in the Z Flip4. And that's all Ice universe has revealed on his Twitter timeline. However, more details about the specifications and other information will start surfacing on the internet as we approach the official launch date.