Samsung Galaxy S21 series now supports astrophotography via Expert RAW

Samsung has brought astrophotography support to its older flagship devices, namely the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. As the name says, the feature is already available on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 series allowing users to take pictures of the night sky.

Support for astrophotography mode has arrived as part of the updated Expert RAW app for Galaxy S21 series devices. However, these devices must be running the April 2023 update in order to support the feature. Expert RAW also offers detailed photography controls to adjust various attributes such as ISO, shutter speed, aperture, white balance, etc. It allows users to save images in JPEG and RAW format simultaneously.

The astrophoto mode relies on long exposure shots to capture high-quality images of stars, planets, and constellations visible in the night sky. It also has a built-in tool that helps users point toward various constellations in the sky. The app allows users to set a timer of up to 10 minutes and it's recommended that the device be mounted on a tripod stand to capture stable images.

The company also relaunched its AI-powered image editing app Galaxy Enhance-X for the S23 series earlier this month. Additionally, it has partnered with Xbox to launch free-to-play dedicated gaming zones in London and New York City. Moreover, Samsung News also started rolling out in the U.S. this month, featuring coverage from a number of leading publications.

Source: SamMobile