These Samsung Galaxy devices to seemingly receive One UI 6.1.1 features

It appears that we now have the official list of Samsung Galaxy devices that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update. A Samsung Korea moderator has seemingly officially unveiled its company's plans to roll out the One UI 6.1.1 update, which was unveiled with the recently launched Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy Z Fold6.

According to the purported information shared by the Samsung Korea moderator (via tipster Tarun Vats on X), the devices that will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update are:

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Looking at the plan, it seems like Samsung will be releasing the One UI 6.1.1 update to all its flagship Galaxy phones and tablets released in the last 2-3 years. Samsung will introduce a host of new Galaxy AI features to these devices with the One UI 6.1.1 update.

In a separate post, a Samsung Korea moderator in charge of the camera team detailed the various One UI 6.1.1 features that the older Galaxy devices will receive. The Auto Zoom and Flex Camcorder features introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip6 would come to the Galaxy Z Flip5, but not to the Galaxy Fold5, because of the form factor.

Other One UI 6.1.1 features that the above devices may get with the update include Portrait Studio, Sketch to Image, and Live Effect. Notably, a previous leak suggested that the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would improve the phone's outdoor camera performance.