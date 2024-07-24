Logitech is 'retiring' the old Options app, urges users to switch to Options Plus

If you use Logitech accessories, you are probably aware of the Options app. It allows customizing mice, keyboards, webcams, mics, and other peripherals made by Logitech. You can use it to create custom shortcuts, pair your accessories with multiple computers, update firmware, and much more. Logitech has been offering two versions of the Options app for the last several years, and now, the company is ready to ditch one of them.

Logitech has started emailing customers about the upcoming end of life for the classic Logitech Options app on Windows and macOS. Those still using the old program are now encouraged to update from Options to Options Plus, the more modern version of the program with broader device support. Here is what the email says:

Logitech Options Retiring Soon We are grateful to you for being a valuable user of Logitech Options so far. Options has been enhancing your Logitech mice, keyboards, and touchpads experience by allowing customization, making the device truly yours. However, Options will be retiring soon and we want to help you with this transition. Logi Options+ is the next-gen of Logitech Options offering you everything that Options had. Options+ will be the application going forward for personal workspace devices and provide ongoing integrated device firmware updates for optimal security and performance.

There is no information on when Logitech will retire the old Options app. The program is barely getting any updates these days, and all the attention from the developers is on the Options+ program. Although it received a lot of updates and some interesting features, like integration with generative AI services, Options+ still lacks some features found in the old app. For example, there is still no Duolink support, an extremely convenient thing that lets you double the amount of available shortcuts on your mouse by pressing the Fn button on a Logitech keyboard.

At the same time, if you are buying the Logitech MX Master 3S or another recently announced device from Logitech, there is no way to use the old Options app with them. Therefore, the end of the Logitech Options app will mostly affect customers with older peripherals, like the Logitech MX Master 3, 2S, MX Anywhere 3, MX Keys, etc.

If you use the Logitech Options app, you can update to the Options+ variant within the application. Before you do that, check out the list of compatible devices to make sure your mouse, keyboard, or another Logitech-made device is supported.