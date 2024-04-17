Logitech updates Options Plus with a new Logi AI Prompt Builder for custom ChatGPT prompts

Logitech has released a new feature update for the Options+ app on Windows and macOS. Version 1.70 focuses on a new feature called "Logi AI Prompt Builder," a new tool for creating custom ChatGPT prompts faster. It also adds support for the new Signature AI Edition M750 mouse and fixes several bugs.

Logi AI Prompt Builder is a tool you can open with a shortcut or a dedicated button and then give ChatGPT instructions to rephrase, summarize, reply, create an email, etc. You can also specify the length, complexity, tone, style, and more. Logi AI Prompt Builder is available for free in the Options+ app on Windows and macOS.

Note that only the English language and ChatGPT are currently supported. However, Logitech is working on adding support for other AI chatbots.

In addition to the prompt builder, Logitech announced the $49.99 Signature AI Edition M750 mouse with a big teal button for opening the builder (it is not just Microsoft that is adding questionable AI keys to its products). But you do not have to buy it to use Logi AI Prompt Builder—any mouse or keyboard compatible with Options+ can be mapped to launch the new app.

Limited edition mouse with a customizable button preconfigured to trigger Logi AI Prompt Builder. It brings instant, in-context access to ChatGPT while also simplifying and accelerating prompt building.

The new Logitech Signature AI Edition M750 is only available in the US and UK.

Here are the other fixes Logitech implemented in Options+ version 1.70:

Improve the interaction between Logi Tune and Logi Options+ for MX Brio when both are installed at the same time.

Other improvements for MX Brio.

Fix for some random crashes

You can download Logitech Options+ from the official website. To find the list of supported mice, keyboards, webcams, and lights, head over to this page.