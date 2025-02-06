Logitech updates Options+ app with more devices support and various improvements

If you have or plan to buy a Logitech accessory for your computer, be it a mouse, keyboard, webcam, mic, or something unconventional like the recently launched MX Creative Console, making the best of it requires downloading the Logitech Options+ app, which just received a new update to version 1.86 on Mac and Windows (no luck for Linux). With the latest release, Logitech added support for more devices (StreamCam webcams), improvements for the MX Creative Console, Smart Actions improvements, and various fixes.

Here is the changelog:

New devices StreamCam Webcams (StreamCam & Reach) MX Creative Console Stability improvement New features Smart Actions: New AI Prompt Builder action available when creating Smart Actions. Now incorporate our AI Prompt Builder into your action steps to streamline your workflow

[Non China] AI Prompt Builder: Introducing our app banner to help you find app icons easily What's fixed Fixes for some random crashes

[Non China]AI Prompt Builder is now disabled by default on fresh install of Options+ and on upgrade if the feature was not used before.

The screen capture action was recently updated for Windows with additional options. If you were using it for a basic print screen function (as an action for a key/button), you'll need to reassign it to the 'Print Screen' action.

If you are unfamiliar with Options+, it is a free app that you can use to customize your accessories, remap keys, update firmware, create smart actions, build AI prompts, and many more. Logitech Options+ is available on Windows 10 and 11 and macOS. You can download it from the official website. Full release notes are available here. Note that some older Logitech devices are not yet supported, so to customize them, download the old Logitech Options app, which is still available, albeit with limited support and no new features.

