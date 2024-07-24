Microsoft SharePoint users can access a new content pane for their pages and news creations

The SharePoint internal business social network service from Microsoft allows companies to help keep their employees informed on their latest news and efforts. Today, Microsoft announced it would give SharePoint authors a new content pane to help them create pages and news posts.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that the new content pane will be a central hub for SharePoint content makers. It stated:

This centralized space now features a user-friendly toolbox that enables authors to easily explore and insert content for creating dynamic and captivating pages. Additionally, the content pane incorporates other useful panes like configuration tools and design ideas.

SharePoint content creators will see the new content pane when they enter edit mode on a page or news post. It includes a series of icons that are designed to help authors navigate the new pane. The first icon represents a toolbox, and clicking on that icon lets authors see collections of web links, images, and templates they can use to create SharePoint pages. They can also select the See more/all section of the toolbox to view more content categories.

The section tools have also been revamped as part of the new SharePoint content pane feature. Microsoft says:

To add a section, select the plus button located on the section borders and select which type of section you want to add. All section tools (move, edit, duplicate, and delete) are now in the section toolbar at the top left of a selected section.

Microsoft says the SharePoint content pane update will begin to roll out to its Targeted Release customers in the near future, and all users will be able to access it sometime in September 2024.

There are plans to add more pane categories to the SharePoint content pane in the future, including Design ideas and Page details, along with other features like user customization and more.