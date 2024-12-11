Logitech Options Plus 1.85 is out with new backlighting features for MX Mini Keys and more

If you use Logitech's peripherals with your PC and Mac, check out the latest update for the Options+ app. Version 1.85 is now available for download with a few important changes and new features for existing hardware.

For starters, Logitech Options+ 1.85 introduces support for the following devices:

C920 Webcams (C920, C920s, C920x)

C922 Webcams (C922, C922x, C922 Pro, 1080p Pro Stream)

C930s Webcams (C930s, C930n)

Brio Webcams (Brio, 4K Pro, Brio 4K, Brio Pro X 4K, Brio UHD 4K, Brio 4K Stream)

Brio 500 Webcam (Brio 500, Brio 501, Brio 505)

The recently introduced MX Creative Console received several new features that will help you customize the device:

You can find and download new icon packs on the Logi Marketplace.

You can now cut and paste actions across pages on the MX Creative Keypad configuration page.

Stability improvements

If you have one of the MX Keys Mini keyboards, you will be glad to learn that with the latest Logitech Options+ update, you can access more backlight-related settings on your keyboard, such as backlighting duration, automatic brightness, and automatic battery saving mode. These features are available on the MX Keys Mini for Business, MX Keys Mini for Mac, and MX Keys Mini. Note that you should update your keyboard's firmware first. To do so, open Options+, select your keyboard and click Settings > Check for update.

Finally, Logitech Options+ fixes the following bugs:

Firmware update for Brio 500, Brio 501, Brio 505 (Ver 1.0.328)

Al Prompt Builder - performance & stability improvements

Al Prompt Builder - ability to unassign the Al Prompt Builder

You can download Logitech Options+ from the official website. The app is available on Windows (10 and 11) and macOS (12 and newer).