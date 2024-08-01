LumbearJack is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

It's giveaway time on the Epic Games Store again, giving PC gamers a chance to grab a fresh title for free. This Thursday's giveaway brings a copy of LumbearJack. Developed by FinalBoss Games, it's an indie entry that was originally released in 2022. The game can be yours forever by claiming it in the next seven days to your Epic library.

The primary feature the developer touts for LumbearJack is "Play as a bear with an axe." The interestingly named game has you taking the role of a bear with a dream to take down everything that "wasteful humans" have created to pollute the planet. You'll be chopping up plenty of machinery to reduce, reuse, and recycle while also upgrading the bear's chopping skills in this puzzle game.

There are plenty of animal friends to rescue while saving the planet, too, with each teaming up with the bear as they get saved from the issues humans have caused. Of course, there is an evil organization that the bear and friends have to take down as their ultimate goal, too. Here's how the developer sets the stage for its indie game:

Jack is a humble bear with a simple dream: to return nature to its former glory with the help of his trusty axe and his animal friends. Slice and dice through machinery, slap some sense into wasteful humans, and work with wacky woodland critters to thwart the sinister plans of up-and-coming industrial giant Evil Works.

LumbearJack is now free to claim on the Epic Games Store, a game that usually costs $12.99 when it's not on sale. The promotion will run from now through August 8. Following its seven-day run as a freebie, a new game will take its place on the same day as Epic Games brings in its next giveaway.