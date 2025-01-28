Meta AI to get even more personal in the US and Canada

Meta will improve the personalization of Meta AI for users in the US and Canada in the near future with two new features it has just announced. The first feature is memories, as we have seen on ChatGPT, where the AI can remember details about you to give better answers. The other feature will use your Facebook information to provide you with more personalized recommendations.

If you have used ChatGPT, you'll probably be familiar with memories. Essentially, you tell the AI a detail about you, and it stores that memory so it can refer back to it to provide relevant answers. In a demo Meta showed, you can tell the AI in a 1-on-1 chat that you're a vegetarian and then when it gives its answer, it will not suggest anything with meat.

The company will not save any details you tell it in group chats, just 1-on-1 chats with the AI. Furthermore, if you don't want a memory to be saved, you can delete it from the list of memories.

The other new change is more personal recommendations when asking for something to do. It's quite a cool feature that uses your activity on Meta's social networks, plus the information you've stored on the platforms, like location, to make recommendations. Here's an idea of what you will be able to do:

Let’s say you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend and you ask Meta AI to suggest something. Based on the home location you’ve listed as part of your Facebook profile, recent views of reels featuring live performances by various country artists and its memory that you have a partner and two young kids, Meta AI might suggest tickets for that weekend’s country music show at your local arena and reservations at a local brunch spot.

Unfortunately for international Meta AI users, these features will initially only be available in the United States and Canada. Other countries could technically follow quite quickly, but in the more regulated markets, such as the European Union, expect a much slower rollout.