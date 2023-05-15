Microsoft 365 Copilot to be integrated into SAP SuccessFactors solutions for job recuitment

Last week, Microsoft announced that early access was now available for its Microsoft 365 Copilot program for a limited number of business customers. Today, the enterprise-based company SAP announced plans to integrate Microsoft 365 Copilot into its own SAP SuccessFactors solutions.

The press release from SAP stated the new partnership will also involve adding support for Copilot in Viva Learning, and Azure OpenAI Service. SAP says these new generative AI features added to SuccessFactors will help businesses find new employees, and keep them engaged at work after they are hired. SAP states adding these features from Microsoft will eliminate a lot of repetitive work that would normally have to be created manually. It added:

SAP will leverage the Azure OpenAI Service API and data from SAP SuccessFactors solutions to create compelling and highly targeted job descriptions. Through an integration between the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution and Microsoft 365, people leaders will be able to fine-tune job descriptions using Copilot in Microsoft Word with additional content and checks to detect bias. The final job descriptions will then be published in SAP SuccessFactors solutions to complete the workflow, without people leaders having to leave their normal flow of work. SAP will also leverage the Azure OpenAI Service API to offer prompts to interviewers within Microsoft Teams with suggested questions based on a candidate’s resume, the job description and similar jobs.

Adding support for Copilot in Viva Learning will also allow SAP SuccessFactors to help it "create personalized learning recommendations" for employees. These features will launch later in 2023.

Microsoft previously worked with SAP to integrate Teams into its SuccessFactors platform back in 2021.