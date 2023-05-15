Amazon's online store could be turbo-charged with generative AI features

Last week at Google I/O, the search giant showed off how it was integrating generative AI directly into search. It turns out that Amazon could be doing something similar according to a previous job listing which was spotted by Bloomberg. The job ad said that Amazon Search would help you find products based on questions, show comparisons, offer personalized results, and more.

Amazon is expecting the development of its new search feature to be so monumental that it described it as a “once in a generation transformation for Search, just like the Mosaic browser made the Internet easier to engage with three decades ago.” The requirements for the job are quite high and there are additional preferred qualifications but the pay is good ranging from $136,000 to $260,000 per year depending on US geographic location.

The qualifications for the job, which is no longer available, were as follows:

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS 3+ years of building machine learning models for business application experience

PhD, or Master's degree and 6+ years of applied research experience

Knowledge of programming languages such as C/C++, Python, Java or Perl

Experience programming in Java, C++, Python or related language

Experience with neural deep learning methods and machine learning PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS Experience with modeling tools such as R, scikit-learn, Spark MLLib, MxNet, Tensorflow, numpy, scipy etc.

Experience with large scale distributed systems such as Hadoop, Spark etc.

Another job ad, which is still up at the time of writing seeks a Senior Technical Program Manager. The job ad states:

“We are working on a new AI-first initiative to re-architect and reinvent the way we do search through the use of extremely large scale next-generation deep learning techniques. Our goal is to make step function improvements in the use of advanced Machine Learning (ML) on very large scale datasets, specifically through the use of aggressive systems engineering and hardware accelerators.”

Amazon wouldn’t comment to Bloomberg on the job listings but a spokesperson said that the company is investing in generative AI across all of its businesses. If Amazon does manage to implement this new search tool into its website, it will significantly increase the connections between customers and sellers and discovery will be far easier. With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see if some sellers are negatively impacted as customers may not spend as long browsing and won’t come across as many products that they weren’t necessarily looking for.

Source: Amazon (1, 2) via Bloomberg