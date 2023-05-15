FIFA 23 hits EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass tomorrow

EA Sports' latest entry in the long-running series of FIFA football/soccer games is about to hit multiple subscription services. Following multiple teasers over last week, confirmation has arrived of FIFA 23 hitting the EA Play subscription's available games list tomorrow, May 16. With this, subscribers across PC (EA App and Steam), Xbox, and PlayStation are all gaining access.

This is not only good news for EA Play members though. Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members are also gaining access to the massively popular sports title at no extra cost thanks to EA Play being included as an added benefit to being subscribed.

Released in September of last year, the 2023 FIFA entry touts a vast animation library titled HyperMotion2 that has been captured from real-life matches for realistic in-game movement. There are also dribbling improvements to offer more responsiveness, women’s club teams for the first time in the series, as well as cross-play support between platforms across a variety of modes.

This is the final instalment that will ship with the EA Sports FIFA name as well. Starting with the upcoming entry, the series is officially being rebranded to EA Sports FC (Football Club). Expect the full reveal of EA Sports FC to arrive in July.

While the FIFA 23 announcement has arrived already, Microsoft should also have a fresh Xbox Game Pass lineup announcement regarding the second wave of May ready for tomorrow as well.