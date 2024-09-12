Nvidia GeForce NOW adds nine games this week; will add Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster next week

This week, the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service welcomes nine new PC games to its library of titles. That include the people who bought the standard version of Saber Interactive's hit sci-fi third-person shooter Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2. It also included Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, the latest game in the long-running racing game franchise.

Here's the list of games being added this week, according to Nvidia's blog post:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (New release on Steam, Sept. 9)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (New release on Steam, Sept. 12)

Dawn of Defiance (Steam)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Fort Solis (Epic Games Store)

King Arthur: Legion IX (Steam)

Squirrel With a Gun (Steam)

Tyranny – Gold Edition (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

XIII (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

In addition, Nvidia is revealing today that GeForce NOW will add the upcoming Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster game from Capcom as a Day One launch title on September 19. The game will offer a full graphics remastering of the first game in the open-world zombie action game series that spawned a number of sequels and even a couple of low-budget live-action films.

Here's a quick reminder of what will be in the remastered edition from Capcom:

All of the graphics, including the characters and environments, have been renewed, and greatly improved over the original. Character's facial expressions, material textures, and blood spatter all look much more realistic. Overwhelming hordes of zombies fill the screen with completely remade graphics! The gameplay of the original remains intact, but there are various quality-of-life improvements, such as auto-saving, revamped controls, improved UI, and many other details. The game is now also fully voiced for improved immersion.

Nvidia will also be adding even more games to GeForce NOW next week, but we will have to wait until next Thursday to get the full list.