Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly: A new organization feature for Outlook and more

It was a pretty light update this week for the Microsoft 365 roadmap. However, the site does have a few interesting new entries, including one that's rolling out right now for Outlook.

Microsoft Outlook - A new feature to explore your organization and more.

Microsoft announced and then started quickly rolling out a new feature for the new Outlook for Windows and Outlook for the web. The feature is designed to give people a quicker way to exploretheir organization.

Org Explorer for Outlook helps you to visualize and explore your company’s internal structure, work teams, and individual roles.

In addition, the roadmap added posts for updates to the settings pages for both the iOS and Android versions of Outlook. Microsoft says the Settings pages for both Outlook mobile apps are being "updated to be better organized so that you can find the settings you need more efficiently." That will roll out to both apps later in November.

Microsoft Teams - A new Walkie Talkie feature for iOS and Android apps and more

The Microsoft Teams apps for iOS and Android will be getting a new Walkie Talkie feature sometime in December. Here's what that new feature will add to those apps:

Walkie Talkie, a push-to-talk experience that enables clear and secure voice communication over the cloud, enables teams to communicate instantly on a channel. Through this new functionality, users can now connect to, up to 5 favorite channels in multi-channel mode, automatically listen to incoming transmission from these favorited channels and initiate easily initiate PTT transmission on these channels.

Those same apps will be getting a new security feature in February 2024:

Users can collaborate in a way that meets compliance standards in meetings on a mobile device by picking sensitivity labels on Teams calendar. The labels will follow all the rules that have been set by the administrators, and they will apply to the users in the tenant.

Again, it was a pretty light update week for the roadmap but come back next week to see what new Microsoft 365 features will be revealed.