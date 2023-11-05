Microsoft Weekly: Windows 11 23H2 is out, stats, app updates, and deprecated features

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at the release of Windows 11 version 23H2 with its bugs and quirks, deprecated features in Windows 10 and 11, new preview builds, changes in Surface firmware updates, Windows 11's growing market share, plenty of app updates, the end of the Windows Insider MVP program, and more.

Windows 11

Here we talk about everything happening around Microsoft's latest operating system in the Stable channel and preview builds: new features, removed features, controversies, bugs, interesting findings, and more. And of course, you may find a word or two about older but still supported versions.

This week, Microsoft finally released Windows 11 version 23H2 to the general public, and there are a few things you need to know about the update. For starters, its images are not yet available via the Media Creation Tool app. That thing still returns version 22H2 ISOs, and Microsoft says a fix is expected in a week or two after "optimization." Second, the update itself is just a "master switch" you need to toggle on in Windows Update to upgrade to version 23H2. Third, it appears that you can update unsupported hardware to Windows 11 23H2 relatively easily, as discovered by a Neowin Forum member.

Finally, Microsoft deprecated three more services, one of which dates back to the MS-DOS era.

It is also worth noting that customers upgrading from pre-Moment 4 Windows 11 updates should be ready to face some bugs or wait for Microsoft to release a couple of extra patches to resolve known issues.

The October 2023 report from StatCounter revealed that the Moment 4 update and version 23H2 convinced quite a large number of Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. According to the findings, Microsoft's newest OS made a big jump, climbing past the 26% mark.

The Windows Insider program is one of Microsoft's most successful initiatives, but the days of its MVP program are numbered. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the company will discontinue the Windows Insider MVP program on December 31, 2023. Without much detail, the spokesperson said the company wanted to "consolidate MVP-style programs across Microsoft." On the bright side, affected MVPs will get a chance to participate in the Microsoft MVP program with similar perks and opportunities.

Windows Insider Program

Speaking of the Windows Insider Program, here are the latest preview builds to test:

Other updates released for Windows Insiders include a new Microsoft Store version with the option to specify folders for installing apps and games. You can select folders per install or select a default directory.

Updates are available

This section covers software, firmware, and other notable updates (released and coming soon) delivering new features, security fixes, improvements, patches, and more from Microsoft and third parties.

On Monday, October 30, 2023, Microsoft released a big update for PowerToys, everyone's favorite set of convenient tools to enhance the user experience. Version 0.75 brings a new Dashboard with module toggles, a new utility for managing environment variables and profiles, and many fixes for other utilities.

Shortly after, Microsoft issued an extra update to resolve bugs in FancyZones in PowerToys Run.

Microsoft Edge is another first-party app updated this week. Version 119 is now available in the Stable Channel with Split Screen and Sidebar app improvements. Although the changelog does not mention it, the update also moves the sidebar toggle to a new location. Besides, you can no longer turn the sidebar on or off if the Copilot icon is disabled.

PowerToys is among our favorite apps for enhancing Windows 11, but it cannot fix its underwhelming Start menu. The recently released Start11 v2 is what you need to make the Start menu better, and the app's first feature update is now available with improved layouts, the ability to turn off the search bar when not in use, and many small enhancements.

Microsoft also published a new support document to help Windows users understand how third-party billing works in the Microsoft Store. The document explains refunds, issue resolutions, family controls, and other questions users may have when purchasing digital content in the Microsoft Store without using its native billing platform. Spoiler alerts: you lose almost all conveniences.

Another message issued by Microsoft this week involves Teams and its migration from the classic to the new version. A notification published in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center revealed that Microsoft would automatically update the classic Teams app to the new version on Windows and Mac after March 31, 2024.

Microsoft's Surface devices received a few notable updates this week. The company has updated the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 8, and the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new firmware containing camera, audio, and security improvements. In addition, Microsoft now promises six years of active support (firmware and driver updates) for all new Surface devices.

Other notable updates released this week include the following:

Here are the new drivers released during the last seven days:

And here is our weekly Microsoft 365 Roadmap recap covering the upcoming features for Microsoft Teams, Office, OneDrive, and other apps. The latest additions include old channel archiving in Teams and email sorting by category in Outlook.

On the gaming side

Learn about upcoming game releases, Xbox rumors, new hardware, software updates, freebies, deals, discounts and more.

Microsoft recently released a new software update for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, and one of its unannounced changes surprised gamers. Those playing on Microsoft's consoles using accessories without the "Designed for Xbox" badge are now getting error messages stating that "unauthorized" accessories will be blocked on November 12, 2023.

If you have an Xbox paired with an unofficial or knock-off gamepad, you better shop for a licensed one before it is too late.

Another not-so-exciting change in Xbox software is the new ads Microsoft displays on boot. To build up hype and get more of them sweet preorders, Microsoft is showing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III banners every time you power up your Xbox. However, it is worth noting that Microsoft did a similar thing before the Starfield launch earlier this year.

Fortunately, not all changes in Xbox software are negative. Microsoft announced that Xbox developers will soon be able to utilize WebView2 and equip their console apps with modern APIs and capabilities. In simpler words, look out for Chromium-powered apps for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. EdgeHTML, the thing that powered the original Microsoft Edge, is about to leave its last platform.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will soon be available on consoles and PCs. If you plan to play those games, check their hardware requirements before buying. Both titles require hefty hardware, and some will have to upgrade for a satisfactory experience. Call of Duty Modern Warfare III's hardware requirements are available here, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's here.

Microsoft announced a new batch of games to join the Xbox and PC Game Pass Catalog. The upcoming update includes Football Manager 2024, Spirittea, Coral Island, Thirsty Suitors, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, and more. Note that eight games will also leave the service soon.

Speaking of Game Pass, a new report emerged about Microsoft employees losing their free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The company planned to revoke free access in January 2024. However, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, later reversed the plan, claiming the perk will remain for most Microsoft employees.

If you are not a Microsoft employee and you want to try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for less, good news: the $1 14-day trial is back. Microsoft removed the option a few weeks before the Starfield launch, and now it is back. Subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will entitle you to play Starfield on Xbox and PC, and the latter will soon get official DLSS support. FSR 3 will be available a little later.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW streaming service will get over 50 new titles in November 2023. The company has revealed the first 15 new games available on GeForce NOW, such as Robocop: Rogue City, Q.U.B.E. 2, StrangerZ, The Talos Principle 2, and more. Remember that unlike Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which provides access to games and hardware, you must own the titles you want to play using GeForce NOW. NVIDIA only provides you with the necessary hardware.

Freebies and deals

This week's Weekend PC Game Deals features big discounts on Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 3, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and more. Besides, you can get Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion for free from the Epic Games Store.

Reviews are in

This week, we published a big review comparing performance differences between Windows 10 and 11 after an in-place upgrade. Conducted on a system with the latest Intel Core i9-14900K, the review shows interesting results in benchmarks and games. In some scenarios, Windows 11 outputs notably better performance than its predecessor.

A blast from Microsoft's past

John Callaham's weekly "Look back" series provides throwbacks into the past, detailing the company's products, partnerships, mishaps, and successes from years ago.

Qualcomm's new chip for Windows PCs made a big news splash last week. However, Qualcomm was not the first company to supply an ARM processor for a Windows device. Eleven years ago, Microsoft unveiled the original Surface RT, an ARM-powered Windows computer powered by NVIDIA's Tegra 3 chip. Check out this look-back article remembering the launch of the first-gen Surface eleven years ago.

Speaking of blasts from the past, here is an interesting story from a former Windows Phone exec detailing the struggles Microsoft had to overcome when selling Lumia and other Windows-powered smartphones. While most users agree that the Windows Phone Store was the main cause of the platform's demise, having a hard time convincing carriers to feature Windows Phone in their stores was another hurdle in Microsoft's uphill battle.

And to finish this week's Microsoft Weekly, here is another look-back article about two unconventional controllers released by Microsoft in the late nineties. Years before the original Xbox and its OG Duke controller, the company announced the Sidewinder Freestyle Pro with a motion sensor for controlling cars, airplanes, and more. The second gamepad (released later) was the Sidewinder Dual Strike, a quirky-looking thing for first-person shooters. You can learn more about those controllers and their demise in our article here.

Visible confusion...

You can find other issues of the Microsoft Weekly series using this link.

