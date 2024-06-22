Microsoft account users can now check out new template types in Forms

We have seen Microsoft take a lot more interest in updating and adding features to its Forms service over the last several months, including adding the use of Copilot to help create or edit forms. This week, the company revealed it has revamped the experience on how to use the Forums site if you have a Microsoft account.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated it has revamped the look of the main Forms Portal page. It has also added two more categories to the site's templates In addition to the familiar quizzes and survey templates, there are new check-in and invitation templates users can access.

For this specific blog post, Microsoft decided to go through the creation of a home barbecue party invitation using the Forms template. It states:

Upon entering the design page, you'll notice that you can easily access various templates on the left side pane. In this instance, as you realize your birthday is approaching, you decide to expand your plans beyond just a barbecue and include a celebration. You locate the Birthday party invitation template and make the switch accordingly.

After that switch, the Forms invitation template lets you create your own style design with choices found on the site's right-side panel, You can also use a specific layout for the cover page of your birthday invitation. The site even allows you to change the size of that cover page so that it can fit on mobile device displays when you finally send it out.

Speaking of which, once you have finished creating your birthday invitation with the Forms site, you can then access the new distribution interface to begin sending the invite to your intended family and friends. As you can see in the above screenshot, you can live present the form on desktop and mobile devices to get responses back. The template also lets you send the invite through a URL, a QR code, via old-fashioned email, or on social network accounts like X and Facebook.