Microsoft 365 Insiders can test out KeyTips support for Office apps on the Mac

If you use the Windows versions of the various Office apps that Microsoft has created, you may be familiar with KeyTips. In the ribbon UI of these apps, they appear as either numerical or alphabetic icons and are designed to show keyboard shortcuts for various Office features.

Well, KeyTips are finally coming to the Mac versions of those Office apps. The Microsoft 365 Insider blog post stated that members of that program who own Mac notebooks or desktops can now check out the KeyTips features in the Mac versions of Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and OneNote apps.

The blog post states that Microsoft 365 Insiders with Mac Office apps can just hit the Option (⌥) or Alt key, and the KeyTips should appear on the app ribbon as shown in the screenshot above. You should also see the he Quick Access Toolbar (QAT) and the buttons on the right of the ribbon as well.

Then all you have to do is press on the button or buttons corresponding to the KeyTip you want to use in the ribbon of those apps and you are all set. You can go to this Microsoft support site to learn more about Keytip keyboard shortcuts.

Microsoft states:

Some KeyTips lead to additional KeyTips. For example, if the Home tab is active and you press N, the Insert tab appears along with KeyTips for items in that tab.

If you want to hide the KeyTips again on the app ribbon just press the Esc or Option (⌥) key. Microsoft does note that for the moment, the only language support for this feature is English, It does plan to add additional languages in the future.

Again, Microsoft 365 Insiders can check out the KeyTips features via the Beta Channel for users of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for Mac running Version 16.86 (Build 24052212) or later.