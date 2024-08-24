Microsoft Forms now adds a way to generate answers to quiz questions via Copilot

Microsoft Forms continues to keep adding new features for users to access that involve its Copilot generative AI services. This week, that continues with a few new additions that will help people who use Forms to make quizzes, especially for educational customers.

In a blog post, Microsoft says when a person opens up Forms and asks it to create a quiz, it can also select a new function called "Including answer explanations." When the quiz is created it also creates detailed answers to each question so that the people who take the quiz can learn the reason behind each answer.

Microsoft offers an example of how this would help students who take a math quiz created by Copilot in Forms. They can also see details of how to solve each math equation in the quiz. Of course, the person who has generated the quiz can edit each answer for clarity or accuracy before the final quiz is made.

Microsoft also added a way for users to access Copilot to make any necessary changes to Forms quiz questions and answers as well. It stated:

Simply click the Copilot icon next to the question and specify how you'd like to modify it. For example, you can make the question easier or add more details to the answer explanation for better clarity. You can also manually customize the answer explanations as needed.

Finally, when a person completes a Copilot-assisted quiz in Microsoft Forms, they can see the final results immediately upon completion and also review the answer explanation to learn more about what they did right or wrong.

Microsoft has already added Copilot-based features jn Forms over the last several weeks, including a way to use the AI service to help write online invites, and also asking Copilot to suggest different themes for quizzes or forms.