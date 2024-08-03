Copilot can now offer suggestions to make better quizzes and surveys in Microsoft Forms

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that its Copilot generative AI assistant would be available to help people who use the Microsoft Forms service. That included using Copilot to draft questions for surveys, along with assistance in writing invites to fill out forms, and more recently to help create quizzes.

This week, Microsoft announced even more Copilot functions are being added to Forms. In a blog post, the company stated Copilot can be turned on in Forms to offer suggestions on how to make a form or survey more attractive.

Now, when a person uses Microsoft Forms to make a new form or quiz or opens up an existing form, there will be a banner that shows up on top on the form. The banner will have a message stating "Copilot has suggestions to improve your form." The user can click on "View" to see those suggestions.

The first thing Copilot will suggest is putting in an appropriate theme for your form or quiz to make it more attractive. It will show several of them based on the form's topic, and you can pick which one you think is the best.

Copilot could also give you some ideas about a form's settings. It states:

For example, it might remind you to allow responders to save and edit their responses for more accurate feedback or set a timer for improved time management.

Finally, when you are about ready to send a form or quiz out, Copilot could draft a message to help boost the responses to the form. It could also help set up who can respond to the form. For example, Copilot could let the form only be answered by people who work in your company.

Businesses must have a Copilot for Microsoft 365 license in place before they can access the AI assistant in Forms. Microsoft began rolling out Copilot support for Forms for its commercial users, including Enterprise and Education customers, in late July.